Former NFL Running Back Arian Foster Says The League Is Scripted, Twitter Erupts With Memes

Over the last few seasons of the NFL, there has been a running joke that the season is scripted. However, former NFL running back Arian Foster recently, and jokingly, gave truth to the claims and revealed that the NFL is rigged.

Foster made the claim while on his Macrodosing podcast.

“Before we started taping, Arian was telling me how the NFL was rigged and how every year he used to get a script day one of training camp,” his co-host said.

Arian replied, “we were really dedicated to it. So, it was more so like that’s what practice was about – it was about practicing the script. This is what goes on, this is what we have to do … WWF, so it’s like we know what’s going to happen. You still gotta put on a show.”

Another co-host chimed in and asked Foster what he thought when he saw the script in 2016 and it said his career would fall off a cliff when he stopped believing in God. Foster replied, “that was 2015.”

Shortly after the clip went viral, many people on Twitter took to make fun of the joke with how different players might have reacted to reading the script before the season. Check out some of the reactions below.

