Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Tom Brady’s Official Retirement: ‘Wishing You Wonderful Things In This New Chapter Of Your Life’

Yesterday, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. However, unlike his retirement announcement from a year ago, this one seems final. Brady took to social media where he posted a video of himself on the beach announcing his plans to finally leave the game of football behind.

“Hey guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” Brady began. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Shortly after his announcement, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen reacted to the video in a very nonchalant and short message. In the comments, the Brazilian supermodel wrote, “wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼” pic.twitter.com/O7oMws3jKM — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2023

Brady and Gisele announced their plans to divorce last year. Their divorce was very public and was said to be caused by Brady’s return to the NFL just a couple of months after announcing his retirement.

Many on social media clowned Brady for Gisele’s response, noting that you could clearly see that she was over her ex-husband.

Gisele Bündchen, HR Manager https://t.co/79VTXdCPG8 — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) February 2, 2023

Gisele Bündchen really commented on your goat’s post “I’m good love, enjoy 😌” — | G | (@gabrezzy) February 1, 2023