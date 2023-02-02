The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 nominees. Included is Hip-Hop royalty in Missy Elliott.

Joining Missy as nominees are A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Divison/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

According to Billboard Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon are first-timers on the ballot. The White Stripes and Missy Elliott arrive as nominees in their first year of eligibility.

Advertisement

Missy Elliott shares, “This is an incredible honor. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees. I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

I’ve cried my eyes out😭 I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://t.co/xmHt8iCIuU pic.twitter.com/jawsGKENhZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and Elliott’s 25+ year manager added, “Throughout her career, Missy has broken barriers and blazed a trail for women in music. This nomination is the latest in a long list of ‘firsts’ that solidify her place as one of the most significant artists in music history and a pioneer of female Hip Hop. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop than voting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Greg Harris, spoke with Audacy about this year’s nominees. Speaking on Missy, he stated, “When we were talking about the nomination and Missy Elliott’s name came up, some of the folks in the committee shared that if they’re putting together a hip-hop tribute people will frequently ask, ‘Is Missy gonna be on the show?’ All of the other artists look to her as a leader; she’s an amazing songwriter, amazing performer, she also produces her own stuff. She’s the full package, and it would be fitting if she’s the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

You can hear more below and learn more about the Rock Hall here.