Words by: Brandon Simmons

Jamaican rapper Shenseea still seems to be a fan of Ye. Despite the headlines he’s made the past year, Shenseea wants to work with the legendary rapper/producer again.

The duo worked with each other in 2021 on Donda, where Shenseea was featured on the songs, “OK OK” (Pt.2) and “Pure Souls” with Roddy Ricch. These features led to her receiving a Grammy nomination as well as her first two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “OK OK” (Pt. 2) reached the number 12 spot while “Pure Souls” came in at number 52.

Recently, the “Can’t Anymore” rapper did a “#AskShenseea” segment on Twitter, and one fan asked her about her experience working with The Life of Pablo artist. She replied:

“I love him, such a mastermind and inspiration. Yes we’ll do something again, God’s willing.”

That’s not the first time she has said positive things about Ye. Last year, in an interview with the L.A. Leakers, Shenseea mentions that the 45-year-old is an inspiration.

“I love Kanye. Seeing him on social media and being around him is totally different. He’s a true living inspiration.”

She also added that he showed her love and made her feel like family. Ye noticed Shenseea after he heard her “Crocodile Teeth” freestyle in 2021 on HOT 97 with Funk Flex. Also, on Twitter, the Alpha artist assured fans that more music is coming this year.

Last year, her debut album, Alpha, landed the number two spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Alpha is the highest-selling reggae album in the first week of 2020.