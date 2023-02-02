Snoop Dogg Says The Lakers Are To Blame For His Recent High Blood Pressure: ‘I’m Too Old For This Sh*t!’

Snoop Dogg Says The Lakers Are To Blame For His Recent High Blood Pressure: ‘I’m Too Old For This Sh*t!’

Being a Laker fan is not for the weak. In fact, it can be downright infuriating at moments. But, despite their Tuesday night overtime win against the Knicks, it did not go without some frustration. Die-hard Laker fan and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg aired out some of his frustrations about the team on social media, adding that they are to blame for his high blood pressure.

“You know what that smile means: the Lakers win. Yes! We find a way!” Snoop said in a video posted to his Instagram. “Goddamn, y’all got my nerves bad and my blood pressure high. Goddamn it, figure it out and start winning every night goddamn it! I’m too old for this shit!”

He wrote in the caption: “Lakers. Win [smiling face emojis] smile. Bitch.”

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg blames Lakers for high blood pressure 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4ooM8JSj6r — Spilled Milk🥛 (@SpilledMilkSM) February 1, 2023

The Lakers narrowly beat the Knicks on Tuesday, 123-129 in overtime. This came off a 104-121 loss to the Nets where LeBron and Anthony Davis sat the game out. LeBron was said to be resting his ankle, but rumors circulated saying that LeBron sat out the game in protest of the referees from the controversial loss to the Celtics on Saturday after referees failed to call a foul on Jayson Tatum for coming into contact with LeBron’s arm as the Lakers forward was going up for a game-winning lay up.

The NBA referees came out after the game and said that a mistake was made and a foul should have been given.