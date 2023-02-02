The NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League in North America will now serve STARRY, a recently released lemon-lime beverage from PepsiCo. Utilizing the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, which will be broadcast live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET on February 18, STARRY will capitalize on the leagues’ successful collaboration with MTN DEW by using the platform of the largest weekend in basketball to create a splash.

On the court and on the big screen, STARRY is present for the greatest plays in sports, including buzzer beaters and the best deep shots. Just in time for the NBA All-Star 2023, STARRY makes its debut in normal and zero sugar varieties. It offers the crisp, energizing flavor fans want in a lemon lime soda. STARRY will debut its brand-new ad at NBA All-Star 2023, which will feature a cast of prominent actors as well as a few exciting surprise cameos.

“STARRY Hits Different. It has an attitude that embraces the irreverent optimism of our consumers and basketball fans alike. We believe that a dose of the unexpected creates a little more fun, and that’s why partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, and specifically the 3-Point Contests, are the perfect fit for STARRY,” says Michael Smith, senior director of STARRY Brand Marketing. “STARRY will bring a fresh perspective to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League and help elevate the game’s most exciting moments.”

“We are thrilled to welcome STARRY to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League as the leagues’ new official soft drink,” said Tara Mulcahy, head of marketing partnerships at the NBA. “The NBA family and PepsiCo have a tremendous track record of finding new and meaningful ways to engage our fans, and bringing the success we’ve built with PepsiCo’s portfolio of brands to STARRY through NBA All-Star is a fitting way to introduce the product to the public.”

“The WNBA is proud to continue its relationship with PepsiCo as STARRY becomes the latest member in our lineup of world class partners,” said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer at the WNBA. “PepsiCo has been a strong supporter of the WNBA, helping grow the league through its activation around WNBA All-Star events like WNBA Live and the 3-Point Contest, and we look forward to being part of this special launch.”

STARRY arrives with the new STARRY Range, which is the most electric shot during State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday night. The STARRY 3-Point Contest is the ultimate test of range featuring the NBA’s best sharpshooters.

A player may shoot a maximum of two (2) Wilson STARRY basketballs from a distance of 29 feet and nine inches, which is six feet beyond the present 3-point line’s deepest point. The “STARRY Range” baskets are worth three points apiece, for a total of forty points per round. On Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET live on TNT, the State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night will feature the STARRY 3-Point Contest in Salt Lake City.

Some of the biggest stars in the game will start endorsing the STARRY brand. Players like 2x NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, 2x NBA All-Star Zach LaVine, 2x WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, 5x NBA All-Star and 4-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson are among those who are making shots, making plays, and shaping culture.