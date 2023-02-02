Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury for a single count of rape and kidnapping.

A release from the Ohio attorney general website notes Sills held a victim against her will and engaged in non-consensual sexual activity in December 2019. Sills, 25, was given the summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on February 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

After the indictment, the NFL placed Sills on the commissioner’s exempt list, which does not allow him to travel or participate in practice with the Eagles.

On Dec. 5, 2019, an officer responded to a report of a sexual assault. The woman stated a man dropped her and her cousin off at the family member’s place. Once one of the women excited the car, the man pulled the woman back into the truck, leading to an attack that included oral sex. The woman suffered bruising in the back of her throat and inner lip. There were also bruises on her right ear and knee.

The news comes ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. According to ESPN, Sills played in just one game for the Eagles this season, appearing against the Arizona Cardinals.