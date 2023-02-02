The New York Liberty has a SQUAD. 2021 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will depart the Seattle Storm and play next season at Barclays Center for the Liberty.

Stewart made the announcement of her new team on Twitter.

Stewart joins the Liberty after winning two championships in seven seasons and leading the league in scoring with 21.8 points per game.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for sure, and I decided to go to New York because I want to continue to be great,” Stewart said to ESPN. “I want to go to the place where I can continue to help this league become better, to continue to raise the standard.

“I feel like, why not go to the biggest market in all of sports, and I’m really excited to go after their first championship.”