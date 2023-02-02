Singer Fantasia Barrino, who famously won American Idol after dropping out of high school in the 9th grade announced she is returning to college. The ‘When I see U’ hit singer has wowed us for years with her strong impressive vocals and now she’s doing something for herself. Back in 2004 following her victory atAmerican Idol, she released her debut single, “I Believe”, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, she released her debut album, Free Yourself, which went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned Barrino three Grammy nominations in 2006.

In 2006, she released her second album, Fantasia, which featured the single “When I See U” which topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for eight weeks. This album was certified Gold by the RIAA and received three Grammy nominations in 2008. She then played the part of Celie in the Broadway musical The Color Purple, for which she won a 2007 Theatre World Award. Her third studio album, Back to Me, was released worldwide on August 24, 2010, and features the single “Bittersweet”, which peaked in the top ten on the R&B chart. The single won her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Fantasia obtained her GED in 2010 and walked across the stage with a North Carolina high school class and last year she was inducted into Sigma Gamma Rho.

On a recent live stream on Instagram Fantasia announced that she has enrolled in college.

Watch below!