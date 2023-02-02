This week, Rapper Billy B went up to DJ Self’s show on Power105.1 and discussed the recent drama behind the scenes with rapper Lola Brooke. The ‘Don’t Play With It’ feature MC shared that she wasn’t the only one wondering why Lola didn’t invite her to any of her NYC performances. Rightfully, the BKMC says that ‘Don’t Play With It’ is both of the artists biggest records and felt since they come up together on the same song, morally they should do certain things together. This all came after this weekend when Lola appeared at Lil Kim’s Apollo Theater Show in Harlem, NYC. Lola performed her own verse twice to a roaring crowd while many anticipated Billy B entering the stage.

After a back and forth with Lola’s best friend on social media, Billy revealed there was more to the story behind the scenes. Billy accused Lola’s management team of blocking promoters looking to book her as well. Lola’s friend defended her, reminding her it’s Lola’s song.

“ITS LOLA SONG! SHAWTY IS A FEATURE! SHE IS ENTITLED TO HER OPINION HOWEVER IF SHE FELT AWAY SHE COULD Have EASILY CALLED LOLA NOT GO TO THE INTERNET! TOPIC DONE!,” Rodriguez wrote.

Disappointed because Billy thought their relationship was deeper then what it was–it turned out to be strictly business.

Billy revealed that she recently saw Lola Brooke after the back and forth with Lola’s best friend Monàe Rodriguez.

“I seen her today but we didn’t have no conversation.” Billy shared

DJ Self interjected, “Why wouldn’t there be a conversation, that would be the first thing…”

“Listen man I don’t know.”

“Did yall shake hands and hug?” Self asked.

“No.”

