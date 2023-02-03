According to several confirmed reports, three rappers from the Detroit area that were reported missing since canceling a January 21 show and now their bodies were recovered inside of an apartment n Detroit.

“As of now we haven’t confirmed the identity of any victims inside or a manner of death,” officials from the Michigan State Police Second District tweeted. “Please remember all victims have families and we don’t have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn’t get it right. Once information is confirmed we will update.”

Armani Kelly (Marley Whoop), 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31, were all missing since the early hours of January 22.

