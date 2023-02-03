LeBron James is inching closer to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After a 112-111 nailbiter win over the Indiana Pacers, King James is just 63 points away.

A tracker on NBA.com notes that based on LeBron’s 27.2 points per game scoring average, James would need three more games to break the record. That would project him to do so against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9. There is a chance it could come sooner with a scoring explosion. King James’ next two games are Feb. 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans and Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the Thursday Night game, James added 26 points and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:35 left to put the Lakers ahead for the first time in the season.

You can see video below of King James’ latest highlights.