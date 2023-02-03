Big Boogie has released his highly-anticipated mixtape Definition of Big Dude via Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.

The 14-song mixtape, which features Fat Trel, arrives just after the CMG signee released his new single – and accompanying music video – for “Twelve Four.”

Definition of Big Dude arrived a little over a year after Boogie released Underrated, which debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s Top Albums Chart. His tune “Pop Out” gained significant traction on its way to No. 10 on the Urban Mainstream radio charts.

Boogie reached a new professional height over the past 12 months, particularly after his video for “Pussy Power (Remix)” with Moneybagg Yo climbed at No. 24 on YouTube Music’s Trending chart. With notable tracks like “KeKe” and “Buss Down,” he also shone alongside his labelmates on the CMG compilation album “Gangsta Art.”

You can hear the full album below.