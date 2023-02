Cardi B made an exclusive appearance on The Jason Lee Show as its premiere guest and the “bloody shows” rapper explains how “so many people tried to connect me with Mr. Louboutin but it was Jason who connected me with Mr. Louboutin.”

As a fashion icon, Cardi has never publicly stated how she met the shoe designer who she playfully referred to his iconic heels as ‘Bloody shoes’ in the 2017 hit single that Billboard Magazine named a song that defined the 2010’s decade, “Bodak Yellow.”