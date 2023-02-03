Converse announced Black Joy, a collective commitment to promote Black voices while also celebrating joy, freedom, and diversity of experience, in honor of Black History Month. Black Joy, like the Mi Gente project, demonstrates the brand’s year-round commitment to serving its loyal communities and helping the next generation of creatives.

Converse is now focusing on expanding access and opportunity within the company and community to celebrate Black heritage and express Black Joy in all forms, via ongoing collaborations with creatives and community organizations that foster youth leadership and innovation. Converse has given approximately $3.7 million in grants to the Black community since 2015.

In addition to the Black Joy pledge, Converse is releasing a new line in honor of Black History Month. This year’s collection focuses on the healing, freedom, and joy that can be discovered by immersing oneself in nature. The 2023 Black Joy line, designed by Converse’s Black colleagues, reimagines well-known sneaker styles and classic-fitting gear. The new collection includes the Run Star Motion CX, Chuck Taylor All Star, and Chuck Taylor All Star Construct—the Chuck Taylor family’s newest cupsole shape inspired by 80s court shoes. Apparel options include an Oat Milk Classic Tee with a colorful, outdoor-inspired center graphic, a Floral Camo Classic Hoodie, and a Women’s Crew Pullover in Dark Obsidian with a botanical camo pattern.

You can see the collection below and learn more about how Converse is amplifying Black joy, creativity, and heritage here.