The feel-good song “Eye Know” from De La Soul’s trailblazing debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, is now accessible on all streaming platforms.

“Eye Know,” widely regarded as one of the best Hip Hop songs of its time, pushes the Daisy Age concept with whistling, DJ scratches, guitars, trumpets, and lyrical poetry written by Trugoy the Dove, Maseo, Posdnuos, and Prince Paul. Along with the release of the single, De La Soul released a high-definition version of the original video.

In addition to “Eye Know,” fans can now pre-order “Me Myself and I” cassingle and 7″ vinyl, as well as De La Soul Is Dead LP vinyl, CD, and cassette, exclusively on wearedelasoul.com, as well as numerous other merch items.

Digital album downloads for De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and AOI: Bionix, as well as 3 Feet High and Rising, are also available for pre-order on the band’s website and digital stores. On March 3, 2023, the entire repertoire will be available on all streaming services. The De La Soul Is Dead Vinyl and CD will be available on April 7, with the remaining LPs following shortly after.

You can see the “Eye Know” video below.