Drake is letting Spotify know that he has the streaming platform on his back. This week, The Boy was the first artist in music history to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.
Seeing the distinction, Drake provided a suggestion to how to keep the future of music going strong.
“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” Drake wrote. “[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates.”
