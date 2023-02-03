Drake Becomes First Artist To Hit 75 Billion Streams on Spotify, Suggests Artists Receive Streaming Bonuses

Drake is letting Spotify know that he has the streaming platform on his back. This week, The Boy was the first artist in music history to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

.@Drake has now surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) February 1, 2023

Seeing the distinction, Drake provided a suggestion to how to keep the future of music going strong.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” Drake wrote. “[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates.”

