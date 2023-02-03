Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanks God After His Mother is Involved in Serious Car Accident

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking God that his mother is ok after a car accident.

The Rock hit Instagram and showed the remnants of the Cadillac she was driving and offered a message.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” The Rock wrote. “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.

“She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

The Rock would offer a special message to his followers as well: