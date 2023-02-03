Kanye West’s 2024 Presidential Campaign has yet to leave the starting blocks. According to the Daily Beast, a filing submitted on Monday shows Kanye’s campaign. Kanye 2020, keeping the name from the previous election cycle, has spent $142,000 in the past three months but did not receive a single dollar in donations.

West hasn’t officially declared his second run for office, but he did slide out a November campaign video. There have also been clothing designs brandishing a Ye 24 clothing logo.

In a new video uploaded to Twitter, Ye recalls visiting with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, which didn’t go too well.

While YE was at the Florida home of Trump, he offered the idea for Trump to be his running mate for President. Trump would be the vice president.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence,” Ye said.

Ye said in the conversation that Trump insulted Kim Kardashian and told the former billionaire he would fail in the election. “And I was thinking like, ‘That’s the mother of my children.’ Since we and all the Christians in America that love Trump know that Trump is a conservative, we’re gonna demand that you hold all policies directly to the Bible.”

What was Ye’s response: “‘Woah Woah, hold on, hold on, Trump. You’re talking to Ye.'”

Trump is already letting opponents know he is coming.