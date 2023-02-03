With all eyes on Kanye West, he still gets noticed by paparazzi — even when he’s covered from head to toe.

Last night, Ye was spotted leaving the restaurant Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles with his new wife, Bianca Censori. The restaurant is described as “a sophisticated, jewel-toned eatery with vintage decor offering New American plates, drinks & wine,” located right in the heart of Hollywood.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder was seen rocking a balaclava or ski mask, a cloth headgear that exposes only part of the face. In this case, only Kanye’s eyes were visible as he seemingly tried to go incognito while enjoying date night with his new partner.

TMZ reports that the two remained relatively quiet and low-key as they got into their vehicle, which may come as a surprise given West’s antics last week. A woman was recording Kanye West, who approached her in the car and asked her to stop recording. You see him grabbing her phone and flinging it into the air before it lands on the ground.

The woman even exclaimed, “You’re a celebrity!” But clearly, West was fed up by that point. He is now the named suspect in a battery investigation.

Thankfully, things seem calm now with Ye and his newlywed, who was Kanye’s former Yeezy designer. The two were recently spotted shopping at Balenciaga in Beverly Hills and tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony.