In the latest WTF news, Miami police recently unveiled their new Black History Month-themed police cruiser. The unveiling was attended by Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.
According to WSVN, the unveiling took place in front of the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. The car is wrapped in red, black, and yellow with Black power images and kente patterns. On the back window of the cruiser were the words “Miami Police Supports Black History Month.”
“This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city,” said Suarez. “This is Black history.”
The Miami police department said that the event was attended by some of Miami PD’s Black officers.
Social media was appalled at the move by Miami PD and let their opinions be known.