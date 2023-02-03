In the latest WTF news, Miami police recently unveiled their new Black History Month-themed police cruiser. The unveiling was attended by Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

According to WSVN, the unveiling took place in front of the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. The car is wrapped in red, black, and yellow with Black power images and kente patterns. On the back window of the cruiser were the words “Miami Police Supports Black History Month.”

“This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city,” said Suarez. “This is Black history.”

#BREAKING: In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth Miami Mayor Ponzi Postalita Francis Suarez just unveiled a Black History police cruiser with images of Africa all over it. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/Mo5QYHeUVU — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) February 2, 2023

The Miami police department said that the event was attended by some of Miami PD’s Black officers.

Social media was appalled at the move by Miami PD and let their opinions be known.

At the Historic Negro Police Precinct and Courthouse, the City of Miami unveiled their "Black History Cruiser" with (maps of Africa all around it) to remind us that they are still kidnapping and enslaving Africans just like they did our Ancestors.

F*ck White Supremacy… pic.twitter.com/fuXFcqgbTq — Kalonji Changa (@Kalonjichanga) February 2, 2023

Now Miami police can remind people it's black history month while harassing, robing, imprisoning, and beating them! pic.twitter.com/xzwjkJEaH2 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) February 2, 2023