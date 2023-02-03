On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard.

The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt players, and two players from any position in their respective conferences.

Last week, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains alongside the starters for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

The NBA All-Star Draft will take place right before the game for the first time. The squad rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis will be drafted by the two captains from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT/TBS).

The full list of reserves is available below.

West Reserves

Paul George (LA Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

East Reserves

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)