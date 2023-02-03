Ne-Yo is officially a single man. The “Closer” singer’s divorce from his ex-wife Crystal Renay is finalized.

According to TMZ, Ne-Yo will keep three of the couple’s four homes and a Bentley. He will provide a ton of cash to Renay in the split.

In the split, Renay will receive one of their four Georgia homes, a $1.6 million lump sum balance, and $20,000 in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo will keep the 2022 Bentley Bentayga but will cut a check for $150,000, so Renay can purchase a new car. Beyond that, Ne-Yo will also pay $12,000 a month in child support covering the school expenses for their three children. Lastly, Ne-Yo will pay $5,000 in alimony for the next three years.

The two will have joint custody and will not have new romantic partners around the children unless they are engaged or married.