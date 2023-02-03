Memphis rap star NLE Choppa releases “Champions,” a victorious new track packed with inspiring bars and the inspirational spirit of a born champion.

On the track, Choppa examines his personal ambitions and why he needs to achieve them, encouraging all underdogs to do the same. With the current upheaval in Memphis, Choppa hopes to demonstrate how resilient his community is.

“This is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded,” Choppa says of the uplifting track. “I just feel like it just shows empowerment, determination and motivation.”

Advertisement