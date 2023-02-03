Quavo to Deliver Performance in Remembrance of Takeoff at 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Quavo to Deliver Performance in Remembrance of Takeoff at 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Quavo will perform with Maverick City Music at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5th. The performance will honor Qu avo’s family member, friend, and Migos member, Takeoff.

The performance will double to raise awareness around gun violence and keep faith during troubled times.

Quavo will take the stage and perform his Takeoff tribute song “WITHOUT YOU.” The performance will happen during the In Memoriam segment.

Advertisement

In addition to their performance with Quavo, Maverick City Music is nominated for five honors in both Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories, with double nominations in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category.