Mount Westmore, an American hip-hop ensemble, will collaborate with Forever 21 to launch a new apparel collection. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short are California-based rappers who embody the Golden State’s rich cultural history and variety. Five gender-neutral pieces are included in the collection, including a jacket, sweatshirt, and a range of shirt designs. The collection includes the classic Mount Westmore emblem as well as special design elements that pay homage to the band’s California heritage.

Forever 21, which was founded in California as well, is thrilled to cooperate with Mount Westmore to deliver this one-of-a-kind collection to music and fashion fans all around the world. The line is available in sizes ranging from small to XXL, with prices ranging from $27.99 to $59.99. Beginning February 2, the limited-edition collection is available for purchase at select Forever 21 retail locations, on Forever21.com, and on the mobile app.

You can see the collection below.

