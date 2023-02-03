The legendary Styles P, Maino, and Dandrell Scott have joined forces to bring you raw energy that only they can deliver. With their unique styles and swag, the three have managed to create a track that focuses on the highs and lows of success.

If you’re looking for a dope song to add to your playlist, then “Roads” is the track for you. It’s the perfect anthem for all the hustlers, the grinders and anyone who needs a little boost of energy to get through their day.

And the best part? You don’t have to wait for it to be released on the radio, you can stream it right now on Spotify and Apple Music. This is a certified banger that’s already in our rotation.

Listen on Spotify and Apple Music

Advertisement