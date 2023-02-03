During all February games at Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets will salute the worldwide collection of communities that comprise the African Diaspora. Each game will have a distinct theme and will contain fan activations, enhanced gaming entertainment, and other features. The Black History Month games are part of the Nets Unite platform, an annual project that aims to encourage unity, celebrate culture, and foster equity by magnifying our diverse community’s rich traditions.

The festivities begin this Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Nets face the Washington Wizards. The national anthem and “Lift, Every Voice & Sing” will be performed by James Hall and the gospel choir Worship & Praise. The Hampton University Marching Force will perform with the Brooklyn Nets Beats drumline during halftime. Several members of the Hampton University Marching Force are Brooklyn natives and Nets Beats drumline grads.

The Nets will honor Caribbean culture and heritage on Monday, Feb. 6, by spotlighting the important work being done by Caribbean pioneers today. Carnival dancers and stilt walkers from The West Indian American Day Carnival Association will entertain supporters on the main concourse before to tipoff. Mia Taylor, a Brooklyn resident, will perform the national anthem, while HoodCelebrityy, a Jamaican singer, will perform during halftime. The first of the Nets’ Black History Month apparel collaborations will also be unveiled at the game on February 6. Visionary Society, a lifestyle brand founded by Diosdado Sima, created the goods collection. Visionary Life, with community at its heart, is inspired by ordinary society and Sima’s personal philosophy: “We Can All Relate.” Sima, who was born in Equatorial Guinea, founded Visionary Society as an extension of himself and his life experiences. The collection will only be sold at Brooklyn Fanatics, the Nets’ team store at Barclays Center.

On Tuesday, February 7, the team will celebrate African culture and its significant history and cultural influence with cuisine, music, and dance. Wula Drum members will perform at halftime using djembes, a rope-tuned goblet drum played with bare hands that originated in West Africa. The Djembe drum is used to bring people together in West Africa for a variety of reasons, including communication, celebration, and motivation. Kente Cones, a Brooklyn-based African ice cream company, will provide free samples to fans on the main concourse.

The Nets will bring together students and graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on Thursday, Feb. 9, to commemorate the significant role these institutions have played in influencing generations past, present, and future. During the day, the Nets will conduct an HBCU fair and admissions panel at Barclays Center with representatives from more than 20 HBCUs for local high school students, as well as a pregame HBCU alumni networking event in the arena’s 40/40 Club. Students who want to attend the HBCU expo can find out more at HBCUnight.org. The national anthem will be performed by Kimani Jackson, a Florida A&M alumnus and part of the NY Liberty entertainment team, and halftime will feature a step performance by members of the Divine Nine, a group of historically Black fraternities and sororities. The Nets’ second Black History Month product line, a partnership with HBCU Yearbook, will also make its premiere at this game and will be available exclusively at Brooklyn Fanatics. Caitlyn Davis, an alumna of Florida A&M University, founded HBCU Yearbook.

On Saturday, February 11, black culture and hip-50th hop’s anniversary will be commemorated. Fans will be able to watch an interactive picture installation from the “Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious” exhibition, which is now on show at Fotografiska New York, throughout the night. Wes Jackson, founder of the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, will deliver the game ball for the night, while musician Coi Leray will perform during halftime.

The Nets will pay tribute to persons from Latin America and the Caribbean with African ancestors on Wednesday, Feb. 15, as part of their ongoing celebration of the African Diaspora. Modelo is sponsoring the event, and fans 21 and above will receive a free gift with purchase at concession stands throughout the arena, while supplies last. Fans will be greeted by the sounds of Tabor y Caa, Afro-Venezuelan drummers, as they enter Barclays Center, while rapper, singer, and songwriter Melii will perform at halftime.

To conclude Black History Month, the Nets will salute Black voices and their musical contributions to Broadway on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with a pop-up activation from the Museum of Broadway showing the history and influence of theatre on the main concourse. Darius Wright, a Broadway performer and artist, will sing the national anthem. At halftime, the Brooklynettes, Team Hype, and Brooklyn Nets Kids will perform a special dance performance.

In addition, the Nets have joined with RISE, a recognized organization whose aim is to create a nation unified through sports, to offer an interactive exhibit during select home games in February as part of their Black History Month celebration. Fans can visit the room on the main concourse to learn about pivotal moments in sports and social justice, as well as significant Black figures in Nets and New York Liberty history.

Fans who want to attend any of the Black History Month games can do so online at brooklynnets.com. Visit netsunite.com for more information about the United Games.