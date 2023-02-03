Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn. After unsuccessfully negotiating a contract extension, Irving informed the franchise he would like to be moved by the Feb. 9 deadline or risk him leaving for nothing in free agency.

According to The Athletic, Irving was offered a contract extension with stipulations, but that was declined. “Principle differences” emerged after Irving declined the deal.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Before the season started, Irving requested a sign-and-trade, but ultimately opted in the final year of his four-year max contract.

Advertisement

For the season, Irving is averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. The Nets sit at 31-20 and were believed to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.