Tom Brady is officially retired, but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants him to come back one more time. Kraft is offering a one day contract for Brady to retire as a member of the franchise where he won 6 Super Bowls.

Speaking with CNN, Kraft revealed Brady’s status as a Patriot is cemented.

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft said. “To us, he is always has been and always will be a Patriot.

Advertisement

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Tom Brady announced his retirement exactly one year after the date of his first retirement announcement. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Brady stated he is retiring “for good.”

Brady said he is sidestepping the pageantry of retirement and will not turn back this year to return to the field. Brady also revealed he “wouldn’t change a thing” for his career.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

For his career, Brady played 23 seasons, won seven Super Bowls, is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time NFL MVP, and collected over $300 million in earnings. In his final season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

You can see his announcement below.