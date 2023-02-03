It’s no secret Trippie Redd has paved his way to becoming one of the biggest artists of this generation… which comes with its battles. The Canton, Ohio native recently went on Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music 1 to chat about his new album, Mansion Musik, and also how his music was hacked and held for ransom for a whopping $1 million.

Lowe first brings up that fans were wondering why the record “Krzy Train,” which features Travis Scott,” sounds like it does. The 23-year-old admits that the sound was not on purpose, as he didn’t have the time to mix the record properly. The reason? Hackers were in the picture.

Trippie explains, “I ain’t really speak on it, but I’m going to speak on it. I was held for ransom on my project. They wanted me to pay them a million dollars because they had all my records. Every single last one. All the features. Some hackers, they had all my songs, so I had to rush the project out.”

As a result of this unexpected hurdle, Trippie says that “Krzy Train” was precisely the version Travis Scott had sent to him because his engineer never ended up mixing it. He was trying to release the music before the hackers got to it.

“I had to run with it because if I didn’t, the whole project was going to release and it would’ve been a big thing,” Trippie states. “And this has been a big thing, they have been hacking and leaking like crazy. At least my last two, three albums, I don’t know how they do it.”

These same hackers leaked his third studio album, Pegasus, two months before it was released.

Trippie then says: “If I don’t drop it now, then it’s going to be out there and they’re going to hear it regardless. They’re going to hear the bad mix regardless, so I’m going to put it out unmixed and see what they think.”

The good news is that Trippie will fix the mix on the record and reupload. He goes on to shed some positivity on the situation.

“I’m the kind of person, I work through anything. God got the last laugh, you feel me?” Trippe says. “The devil going to throw so much at you, you can’t really let it bother you. You just take the bruises, you’ll heal eventually. [laughs]”

Trippie’s new album Mansion Musik arrived on Jan. 20th and debuted at #1 on the Rap Albums Chart. Serving as Trippie’s fourth consecutive #1 album, the 25-track project features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Chief Keef, Future, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Juice WRLD.