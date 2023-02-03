Last year Wendy Williams fans were shocked after former Wendy Williams Show producers, Debmar Mercury, deleted all of the old episodes of her show from YouTube. Many of Wendy’s episodes had viral unforgettable moments that fans watched by the millions. Most were outraged that all of Wendy’s work seemed to be erased from history.

Wendy’s infamous old shows are back on YouTube with an old photo of Wendy featured in the banner. Debmar-Mercury’s Youtube channel now has all of Wendy’s old videos listed under the ‘recently uploaded’ tab. Wendy’s videos noticeably have the most views on the Youtube page.



Will you be watching?

