2023 GRAMMYs to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration of Hip-Hop Featuring Busta Rhymes, Future, De La Soul, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah & Many More

The 2023 GRAMMYs will recognize Hip-Hop’s 50 anniversary this Sunday (Feb. 5). Questlove, a six-time Grammy winner, has announced that he would co-curate the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

.@questlove is here with a special #GRAMMYs announcement…



Join us LIVE this Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT for a celebration like no other, honoring 50 years of Hip Hop with an EPIC performance. pic.twitter.com/3KerHIFnjU — CBS (@CBS) January 31, 2023

Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Furious 5, Ice T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Run DMC, Salt N Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too Short.

LL COOL J will introduce the section, perform, and dedicate himself to hip-hop. Questlove will serve as producer and musical director, the Roots will supply music, and the hip-hop group Black Thought will narrate.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The 2023 GRAMMs performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder.

JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated for Song fo the Year.

This year, DJ Khaled is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards, including five for “God Did,” including Song Of The Year (“God Did”), Album Of The Year (“God Did”), Best Rap Song (“God Did”), Best Rap Album (“God Did”), Best Rap Performance (“God Did”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Beautiful”).

Stevie Wonder, the 25-time GRAMMY winner will hit the stage performing three classics in the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” featuring the R&B vocal group WanMore.

Wonder will also perform Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown” with Robinson himself and will be joined by Chris Stapleton for a special performance of “Higher Ground.”

Additional performances for the night include Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, and more.