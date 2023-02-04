Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs

The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more.

The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna.

“God Did” – DJ Khaled Feat. JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“Pushin P” – Gunna Feat. Future

“F.N.F.” – GloRilla

“The Heart Pt 5” – Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album has established a placement in the Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording categories.

Renaissance – Beyonce

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo – Diplo

Last Goodbye – Odesza

Surrender – Rufus Du Sol

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“Rosewood” – Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” – Kaytranada Feat. Her

“On My Knees” – Rufus Du Sol

Bringing the melodies to rap, DJ Khaled returns, this time with SZA and Future alongside him. Future doubles down in the category of “Wait For You.” Latto, Kendrick Lamar, And Jack Harlow all join in.

“Beautiful” – DJ Khaled Feat. Future and SZA

“Wait For U” – Future Feat. Drake & Tems

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy” – Latto

For Best Rap Song, DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” returns, while Kendrick, Future, and Drake all make their presence felt.

The best Rap album category features DJ Khaled, Future, Jack Harlow and more.

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I NEVER LIKED YOU – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Song of the Year is a battle between DJ Khaled, Adele, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and more.

“abcdefu” – Gayle

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“The Heart Pt 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” – The Bonnie Ratt

The Best R&B performance is headlined by Beyonce’s “Virgo Groove” and Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs.” Beyonce joins Snoh Allegra, Jasmine Sullivan, and Mary J. Blige in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category.

“Virgo’s Groove” – Beyonce

“Over” – Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” – Babyface Feat. Ella Mai

“Here With Me” – Adam Blackstone Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Cuff It” – Beyonce

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton

Muni Long and Latto are among those nominated for Best New Artist.

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Tobe Nwigwe