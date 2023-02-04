Boosie Cosigns Young Scooter’s Idea of Having a Hip-hop Rats Tour: ‘Let All the Rat Fans Go to They Concerts’

Hip-Hop has been pointing out informants, culturally known as rats, in light of various court cases. Without naming names Young Scooter wants to create a “rat tour” and Boosie Badazz seems to think it’s a good idea.

@youngscooter I AGREE PUT ALL THE RATS ON TOUR N LET ALL THE RATS FANS GO TO THEY CONCERTS,” Boosie typed on Twitter. “FEED EVERYBODY DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE AT THE CONCESSION! ALSO POST THE NAMES OF EVERYBODY THEY SNITCHED ON BEHIND THEM ON THE SCREEN! WHO GO BOOK THE RAT TOUR?”

Boosie has recently taken aim at Gunna after he received an Alford plea, citing him as a rat.

Gunna released a statement regarding taking the Alford plea, saying, “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

Boosie also sent this message to Funk Flex to avoid rats being allowed back on New York radio.