The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder.

JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated for Song fo the Year.

This year, DJ Khaled is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards, including five for “God Did,” including Song Of The Year (“God Did”), Album Of The Year (“God Did”), Best Rap Song (“God Did”), Best Rap Album (“God Did”), Best Rap Performance (“God Did”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Beautiful”).

Stevie Wonder, the 25-time GRAMMY winner will hit the stage performing three classics in the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” featuring the R&B vocal group WanMore.

Wonder will also perform Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown” with Robinson himself and will be joined by Chris Stapleton for a special performance of “Higher Ground.”

Additional performances for the night include Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, and more.