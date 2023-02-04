Lil Keed’s estate releases “Long Way To Go,” his first single since his death in May 2022. In a message issued on the rapper’s Instagram, his mother revealed the track by saying “… the time has come to share some of our last parts of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single ‘Long Way To Go'”.

This is the first single from Keed’s next album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2, which his mother claims Keed was working on immediately before his death.

The song is backed with a touching video that includes cameos from Keed’s daughter, mother, brothers, collaborators, and others. The gorgeous video is set in Keed’s hometown of Atlanta and incorporates footage of some of Keed’s best and worst situations.

“Long Way To Go” is jam-packed with Keed’s distinctive melodies, fun pitches, and lively delivery as it kicks off the rapper’s long-awaited sophomore album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2.

“Long Way To Go” is available below through Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.