We are officially on the road to the Super Bowl, which really means Rihanna SZN is approaching. Rihanna will take the stage during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, her return after a lengthy hiatus.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, Rihanna is stated to be “focused” and “rehearsing” for the halftime show.

“She is ready for the Super Bowl,” says the source. “She is rehearsing right now. She’s very excited, ready and focused.

“She can’t wait to kill it.”

Last week, Apple Music provided Rihanna fans with new and exclusive opportunities to appreciate and celebrate her musical talent.

Rihanna teased fans with a first-look clip earlier this month. As the big performance approaches, fans can enjoy Rihanna’s music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, customers can listen to the megastar’s tracks in Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio, displaying her heart-pumping anthems from her career fusing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding tent.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST. Viewers may check in live or on demand via Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as the NFL Network.

You can hear the playlist below and learn more about Rihanna’s Road to Halftime here.