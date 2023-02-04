Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters Kicks Off GRAMMY Weekend with Show Starring Brent Faiyaz, Russ, and Tobe Nwigwe

Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters, a destination for independent musicians, started off GRAMMY weekend with a concert saluting the strength of independent music and the trailblazing artists who are moving culture forward on Friday night.

The UnitedMasters event was held at the Hollywood Palladium and included thrilling performances by some of music’s top talents, including Brent Faiyaz, Russ, and Grammy nominee Tobe Nwigwe.

Among those in attendance were Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris, Gayle King, Jermaine Dupri, Doug E. Fresh, Koffee, Eric Nam, Soo Joo Park, Lauren Juargegi, DDG, JELEEL, Grandmaster Flash, Jabara Banks, and many more!

Images from the night are available below.