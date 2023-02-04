The Source’s Five Reasons to Watch the 2023 GRAMMYs

The 2023 GRAMMYs are set to uphold their reputation as Music’s Biggest night. with performance stacked and multiple trophies set to be handed out, this year’s edition is a can’t miss affair. Current performers listed include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, a Tribute to Hip-Hop, and more.

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will begin streaming live at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube account, only hours before Music’s Biggest Night.

The 2023 GRAMMYs will follow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

Check out The Source’s Top Five reasons to watch the GRAMMYs below.

Hip-hop’s 50th Year To Be Honored in One-of-A-kind Performance

The 2023 GRAMMYs will recognize Hip-Hop’s 50 anniversary this Sunday (Feb. 5). Questlove, a six-time Grammy winner, has announced that he would co-curate the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Furious 5, Ice T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Run DMC, Salt N Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too Short.

LL COOL J will introduce the section, perform, and dedicate himself to hip-hop. Questlove will serve as producer and musical director, the Roots will supply music, and the hip-hop group Black Thought will narrate.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

2. Hov is Back at The GRAMMYs

JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated for Song fo the Year.

This year, DJ Khaled is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards, including five for “God Did,” including Song Of The Year (“God Did”), Album Of The Year (“God Did”), Best Rap Song (“God Did”), Best Rap Album (“God Did”), Best Rap Performance (“God Did”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Beautiful”).

3. Who Wins Rap Album of the Year?

The Best Rap Album category features DJ Khaled, Future, Jack Harlow, and more. Who do you pick to take home the award?

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I NEVER LIKED YOU – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

4. Quavo to Tribute Takeoff at 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Quavo will perform with Maverick City Music at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5th. The performance will honor Qu avo’s family member, friend, and Migos member, Takeoff.

The performance will double to raise awareness around gun violence and keep faith during troubled times.

Quavo will take the stage and perform his Takeoff tribute song “WITHOUT YOU.” The performance will happen during the In Memoriam segment.

In addition to their performance with Quavo, Maverick City Music is nominated for five honors in both Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories, with double nominations in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category.

5. Who Wins Album of the Year?

Can a Black artist take home Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs? 2023 has a list with Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, and Lizzo. You can learn about each of the nominees here.