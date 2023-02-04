TikTok unveiled their first-ever Visionary Voices list, which honors Black creatives, small business owners, and culture changemakers on TikTok, as well as #BlackTikTok programming and initiatives to commemorate Black History Month, such as special guest and album playlists, a week-long #womeninhiphop celebration, and more!

The #BlackTikTok community is at the vanguard of culture and creativity, from creating viral dances and sounds to teaching neglected Black history and celebrating Black Joy through music, fashion, wellness, and more. TikTok honors #BlackTikTok this Black History Month and throughout the year to highlight the impact this community has had on culture as large.

TikTok celebrates Black History Month by highlighting the innovators, changemakers, and small companies at the forefront of #BlackTikTok and culture in general. Our festivities will feature the release of our first Visionary Voices list, the third edition of our Visionary Voices Media Salon series, Black music playlists, LIVE programming, and more.

You can learn about the creators below.

@_itzpsyiconic_ (Houston, TX) – On TikTok, Kelon has constructed an entire universe (dubbed the “Terriverse”) of complete disorder. Kelon has delivered smiles to his devoted followers nightly on TikTok LIVE while portraying his infamous personas Terri Joe, Jeorgia Peach, and Amethyst Jade. His material is not for the faint of heart, but it guarantees a good time and a good chuckle.

@cozy.games (San Francisco, CA) – Kennedy is a game developer and lifestyle designer that focuses on infusing warmth into all facets of life. With inspirational content and game recommendations, she hopes to invite more individuals into the “cozy” side of the gaming community.

@emmanuel.uddenberg (Toronto, Canada) – Emmanuel Uddenberg is a TikTok creator from Toronto who mixes his love of fashion and creativity via his films. His taste in minimalism and modern aesthetics, as well as his laid-back manner, pervade his account, creating a tranquil atmosphere for individuals looking for everyday style inspiration.

@kahlilgreene (New York, NY) – Kahlil Greene, dubbed the “Gen Z Historian,” is a digital educator best known for his Hidden History series, which delves into instances of American injustice. Kahlil is a Yale University alumnus who served as the college’s first Black president in its 318-year existence. His purpose is to provide young people with a knowledge of why American society runs the way it does through commentary on US politics and culture.

@chikybomreal (Miami, FL) – Chikybombom, Lisette Eduardo, is a social media celebrity, businesswoman, and media influencer. She is originally from the Dominican Republic and is one of the most well-known internet personalities, with over 10.3 million netizens following her on TikTok.

@icespicee (New York, NY) – “You thought I was feelin you?” has become a popular line on social media, thanks to Bronx rapper/singer Ice Spice. That question was first addressed by the 23-year-old rising singer on her viral song “Munch (Feelin’ U),” and it has been up ever since. While Ice Spice is steadily rising through the ranks as the First Lady of Bronx Drill, she has much more in store for her—crossing genres and expanding her reach beyond New York City.

@keith_lee125 (Las Vegas, NV) – Keith Lee is a creative based in Las Vegas, Nevada who utilizes his platform to spotlight small-owned and family-run businesses that may have excellent food and service but are not widely known. He uses his meal review method to deliver his honest opinion while doing one of his favorite things: eating.

@lynaevanee (Atlanta, GA) – Lynae Vanee, a two-time NAACP Image Award nominee, is an Atlanta-based poet, producer, director, and starring performer. Lynae, a Spelman College and Boston University graduate with a Master of Arts in African American Studies, uses her digital platforms to discuss race, feminism, politics, and inclusivity.

@maiyathedon (New York, NY) – Maiya The Don is a Brooklyn-bred Hip Hop artist known for her huge personality and braggadocious punchlines, and she’s on a mission to make everyone feel as confident as she does. Maiya, a 20-year-old makeup artist and beauty maker on TikTok, is soaring to prominence with her new single “Telfy,” which pays homage to Black-Owned fashion brand Telfar.

@brandonblackwoodnyc (Brooklyn, NY) – Brandon Blackwood was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and is the Founder, Creative Director, and CEO of his own brand. He is a first-generation American born to Jamaican and Chinese parents, and he founded Brandon Blackwood NYC in 2015, which is heavily influenced by his personal life, since each bag is named after his family, close friends, or places he has lived. He was also nominated for a CFDA Award for Best Accessory Designer recently, and his brand has subsequently grown into eyeglasses, outerwear, and footwear.

@danessamyricksbeauty (Bethpage, NY) – Danessa Myrick’s has been a celebrated makeup artist and educator for over 25 years. Her multi-use products enable beauty lovers of all skin tones and skill levels to create, modify, and explore a world of beauty without borders.

@juicybodygoddess (Charlotte, NC) – Summer Lucille is a Charlotte, NC-based creator and entrepreneur that blends her love of fashion and developing women’s confidence through TikTok videos. She tells people that they are appreciated and encourages everyone to love their size, belly, and body, regardless of size or weight.

@spicekitchengrill (Brentwood, MD) – Olumide Shokubi, the founder and proprietor of Spice Kitchen, is a first-generation Nigerian-American committed to reforming, educating, and empowering Black people globally. General Manager Marcus Bryan seeks to promote the beauty of Black cuisine by sharing the jewel that is West African street food with the globe through creative videos on TikTok.

@urbandessertlab (New York, NY) – Urban Dessert Lab, the World’s First Oat-Milk Ice Crème Shoppe, was founded by Courtney B. and Zan B.R. The duo has a cult following and nationwide media and celebrity recognition for their plant-based concoctions, which include artisanal soft serve, hard scoop ice crème, cakes, toppings, and mix-ins, with a location in New York City and a second one coming soon to West Hollywood, CA. Zan and Courtney regularly collaborate with organizations that raise awareness about social justice problems and use TikTok as a platform for community interaction, involvement, and the sharing of delectable content.