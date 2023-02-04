Tink, an R&B musician and poet, releases her new track “Toxic” on Winter’s Diary / WD Records / EMPIRE. The song is about being stuck in a bad relationship cycle and was executive produced by Hitmaka, Empire’s multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R.

“Toxic is the song that puts me in that mode every day,” says Tink. “I love to see the girls pop their shit & this is me setting the tone for the year. I’m just approaching everything harder, speaking on real things. That’s how I connect through the music.”

Tink highlights the musical Chicago in the video, replicating the “Cell Block Tango” scene with her team. Tink then comes to an intense face-to-face with her man.

“The video was inspired by the patterns we all see in different relationships…those toxic cycles,” explains Tink.

You can see the video below.