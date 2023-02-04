Look for Panties by Latto at a merch stand near you. Latto’s underwear has been a topic of conversation all week.

A user recently posted side-by-side images of Latto wearing identical cheetah print pants at different outlets, which went viral. “Can’t afford new pants?” read the caption.

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

While the comedy was present at first, Latto paraphrased the tweet, saying, “Oh no, it’s the panty police.” The post has received approximately 8K retweets and 139K likes. Latto decided to take it a step farther, and the laughter continued. Latto shared a photo to her 9.8 million Instagram followers showing five different pairs of cheetah underwear, writing, “I’m going to wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow.”

The panties hit eBay with the auction beginning at 99 cents but almost reaching $100,000 in bids. eBay shut down the panty party, citing a violation of the “used clothing policy” The eBay listing read: “Latto’s everyday cheetah print panties. Used. As seen on Latto multiple times.”

Hey! 👋 Thanks for reaching out, Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here > https://t.co/hjfHUw5KqE Thanks ~Gayle — Ask eBay (@AskeBay) January 31, 2023

After the sale was halted, Latto’s manager, Cortez Bryant, had a brilliant idea. Sell the panties on tour.

“Hey man, we gotta song coming out called ‘Lottery’ and you hit the jackpot when you get something like that,” Bryant said. “I didn’t expect that to go $95,000 but we may have to sell that as a piece of merchandise.”

He added, “We have to put that in the merchandise store and let y’all have a piece of Lotto.”

You can see Bryant joking about the merch offer below.