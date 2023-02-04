Public apologies are continuing to come in to Megan Thee Stallion. This time, Math Hoffa apologized for his views on her altercation with Tory Lanez during a visit to Drink Champs.
“I want to apologize to Megan, too, because I saw 50 [Cent] put out an apology,” Hoffa said to open the apology.
“I want to publicly apologize to Megan because as Black men we’re supposed to protect our women and I feel like I failed in that category as far as the things that I said on our podcast…I’m sorry for what you went through. I’m sorry for that coming from a Black man and yeah I apologize.”
You can hear it below.
50 Cent was the first in a long list of names that should apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. During a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent apologized to Hot Girl Meg for comparing Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett, who was believed to orchestrate a hate crime hoax.
50 Cent stated his judgment was thrown off by Thee Stallion’s conversation with Gayle King, where she denied a sexual relationship with Lanez. 50 thought everything forward was a lie, and he was not supportive.
“The only reason I felt I should apologize is when I heard the phone conversation, it made me feel like ‘oh shit, now I know what happened,'” 50 said, alluding to Lanez’s calls from jail.
You can tap into 50’s full interview, where he talks about Elon Musk, Kanye West, and more, here.