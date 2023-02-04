[WATCH] Math Hoffa Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Remarks Made on His Podcast: ‘We’re Supposed to Protect Our Women’

[WATCH] Math Hoffa Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Remarks Made on His Podcast: ‘We’re Supposed to Protect Our Women’

Public apologies are continuing to come in to Megan Thee Stallion. This time, Math Hoffa apologized for his views on her altercation with Tory Lanez during a visit to Drink Champs.

“I want to apologize to Megan, too, because I saw 50 [Cent] put out an apology,” Hoffa said to open the apology.

“I want to publicly apologize to Megan because as Black men we’re supposed to protect our women and I feel like I failed in that category as far as the things that I said on our podcast…I’m sorry for what you went through. I’m sorry for that coming from a Black man and yeah I apologize.”

Advertisement

You can hear it below.

50 Cent was the first in a long list of names that should apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. During a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent apologized to Hot Girl Meg for comparing Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett, who was believed to orchestrate a hate crime hoax.

50 Cent stated his judgment was thrown off by Thee Stallion’s conversation with Gayle King, where she denied a sexual relationship with Lanez. 50 thought everything forward was a lie, and he was not supportive.

“The only reason I felt I should apologize is when I heard the phone conversation, it made me feel like ‘oh shit, now I know what happened,'” 50 said, alluding to Lanez’s calls from jail.

50 Cent offers an attempt at public apology toward Megan Thee Stallion; says he didn’t believe until hearing the phone call pic.twitter.com/e2pPG7o1xM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

You can tap into 50’s full interview, where he talks about Elon Musk, Kanye West, and more, here.