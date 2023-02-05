Empire Hosts Adam Blackstone and Friends Performance at GRAMMYs, Busta Rhymes, PJ Morton and More Attend

This weekend, EMPIRE threw a special star-studded pre-Grammy party in downtown Los Angeles to honor recent triumphs and our very own Adam Blackstone, who is nominated for ‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’ (“Round Midnight” feat. Jazmine Sullivan) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

PJ Morton, Eric Bellinger, Anthony Hamilton, Vedo, Tori Kelly, Blk Odyssy, The Baylor Project, Dixon, Major., and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary played their most successful tracks during a ‘Legacy Grammy Experience’ hosted by Blackstone and friends.

Artists and friends of the label were also in attendance for this fun-filled night hosted by EMPIRE CEO and Founder, Ghazi, including VP of A&R Hitmaka, Tink, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Key Glock and Kenny Muney from Paper Route Entertainment, Tank, A-Trak, Yung Bleu, Too Short, Shaggy, Rotimi, Kevin Gates, Dreezy, Shaboozey, G Perico, Neek Bucks, Symba, Rocko, June Freedom, NLE Choppa, RJmrLA, Laya, Diablo, Saint Levant, Albee Al, Lady London, Ric Wilson, Empress Of, Lil Seeto, Rucci, industry veteran and executive Steve Rifkind, and many more.

To accommodate guests and groups, the event was held both indoors and outdoors, with black velvet chairs and ornate 1942 ice cubes and beverages. Diageo Brands (Don Julio, Ciroc, DeLeon) and Gala Music were among the sponsors. DJ Dauche supplied the sounds for the night prior to Blackstone’s performance, while other iconic radio powerhouses such as DJ Cassidy, Hot 97’s L’Oréal and TT Torez, and SirusXM’s Swaggy Sie were also in the venue.

Blackstone is the official musical director for Super Bowl LVII and an Emmy Award-winning musical director and bassist.

You can see images from the event below.