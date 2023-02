Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Wins Grammy for Best Rap Album

Every year the rap album of the year is a moment of high conversation on the timeline. In the 50th year of Hip-Hop, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is the winner. The award was presented by Cardi B.

King Kendrick beat out Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You, DJ Khaled’s GOD DID, Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

Earlier in the evening, Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Pt. 5” won Best Rap Song.

You can see the Best Rap Album moment below.