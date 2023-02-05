Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons ceremony on Saturday night.

She posted photos on her social media accounts of the pair embracing behind the scenes, with the caption: “Hard launch.”

Lizzo first confirmed she was in a relationship in April 2022 during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show. She and Wright made their first public appearance together and debuted as a couple on the red carpet at the screening of Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

At Saturday’s red carpet event, Lizzo sported a black mini dress with black and blue fringe along the neckline, sleeves and hem, designed by Alexander McQueen. She wore a pair of garters that held up her thigh high black boots underneath.

The singer’s celebrity friends rushed to comment on the photographs on her Instagram page, including model Tess Holliday, singer Sza, Jonathan Van Ness, and model Lori Harvey.

Harvey wrote: “We love a hard launch”, while singer Kehlani said: “BEEN WAITIN’.”

Are we here for this new couple?