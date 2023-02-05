SOURCE SPORTS: Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith & More

SOURCE SPORTS: Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith & More

Days after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic has a new running mate.

Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn. After unsuccessfully negotiating a contract extension, Irving informed the franchise he would like to be moved by the Feb. 9 deadline or risk him leaving for nothing in free agency.

According to The Athletic, Irving was offered a contract extension with stipulations, but that was declined. “Principle differences” emerged after Irving declined the deal.

Advertisement

In return for Irving, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks.