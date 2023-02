Viola Davis is now in the illustrious EGOT group of entertianers. The 57-year-old superstar actress added a GRAMMY award to her trophy case, which already held an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award.

The GRAMMY was awarded for the audiobook Finding Me.

“Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” Davis said. “And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

