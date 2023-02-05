Busta Rhymes linked up with Slick Rick and celebrated the legend’s Lifetime Achievement Award given to him during Grammy Weekend.

“Congrats to the Godfather,” Busta Rhymes said.. “Lifetime Achievement Grammy, the win is secured.”

Busta Rhymes celebrates Slick Rick’s Grammy honor: "The win is secured" 🤝https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/DEjAsn7BD7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 4, 2023

Among the Lifetime Achievement award recipients with Slick rick are Nirvana, Ma Rainey, and The Supremes.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” the Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

He continued, “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

To be receiving this honor is incredible. And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time! @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/nCuyzMna32 — Slick Rick (@therulernyc) January 5, 2023

You can see additional moments from Slick Rick’s celebration below.